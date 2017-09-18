Body of missing woman Breanna Bradford found in car after alleged fight with ex

FRESNO, Calif. – The body of a 22-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday was found inside her car in southeast Fresno on Sunday, reports CBS affiliate KGPE.

Police say the last person seen with Breanna Bradford was her ex-boyfriend, James Gay, 35. He is reportedly the main person of interest in the case.

The Fresno Bee reports that police say Bradford died of "traumatic injury."

According to the station, family members told police that Gay showed up at Bradford's apartment Thursday night, Sept. 14, and the two had a heated argument, then disappeared after going into Bradford's bedroom.

Gay is currently in Fresno County Jail for allegedly carjacking a mail truck Friday around 11:15 a.m.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters Sunday that Gay is a Bulldog gang member out of the city of Sanger with an extensive criminal record.

"He has a history of burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm," he said. "He was also currently on parole."

Bradford's family reported her missing after hearing she didn't show up for her first day of work at IHOP. Family had been sharing pictures of her on social media all weekend, pleading for her to come home.

Police are still trying to determine a concrete timeline of exactly when Bradford died. Dyer said she likely died on Friday.

Police are sifting through surveillance video of businesses near where her car was found.