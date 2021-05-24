Body of missing man found inside dinosaur statue in Spain

The body of a missing man was found inside a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in a suburb of Barcelona, Spanish police reported, according to BBC News.

Police said a father and son noticed a smell coming from the Stegosaurus figure on display in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, and called police after the father saw the body through a crack in the dinosaur's hollow leg.

They called the authorities, who have identified the corpse as a 39-year-old man who was reported missing by is family.

Firefighters responded to the scene to cut open the dinosaur leg and remove the body.

While police have not confirmed how he got inside, local media reports that the man dropped his phone inside the statue and was trying to retrieve it, BBC News reports. He fell inside, hanging upside down, and was able to call for help. However, police have not confirmed how the man got inside the dinosaur.

Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy to find out the cause of death.

The Stegosaurus statue, which advertised an old cinema, has been removed, BBC News reports.