Body found amid search for missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos

A body has been found amid the search for Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old who went missing shortly after leaving her San Antonio home on the morning of Dec. 24, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The body has not been identified and an official cause of death has not been determined. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the body was wearing clothing that was "very similar" to what his office believes Mendoza Olmos was wearing when she was last seen.

"We hope that we can expedite that process to try to get the community answers," Salazar said.

Salazar said the body was found around 4:45 p.m. local time in a field about 100 yards from Mendoza Olmos' home. The area had previously been checked, but it was searched again because of concerns over tall grass, Salazer said. He said the body was found by combined teams from the sheriff's office and the FBI.

Foul play is not suspected and there were indications of self-harm, Salazar said, adding Mendoza Olmos had been "going through a tough time."

Salazar said a firearm was found near the body and that investigators had also been looking for a family member's firearm that had gone missing.

Mendoza Olmos was last seen the morning of Christmas Eve, when a neighbor's doorbell camera appears to have captured her standing next to her car just before 7 a.m., according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.