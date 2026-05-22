Body found stuffed in barrel linked to police chief, Belgrade prosecutors say

Serbian police on Thursday found the body of a man stuffed in a barrel following his organized crime-linked shooting in a restaurant that led to the arrest of Belgrade's police chief, prosecutors said.

Serbian police and army were searching for Aleksandar Nesovic, known as "Baja", who disappeared last week after Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic allegedly invited him to a restaurant called "27" to resolve mutual disagreements with two other men.

But the meeting ended fatally as the man was "killed in a treacherous manner" by one of the two other men, according to prosecutors.

Local media reports said the two had an argument before the shooting.

Both the dead and the shooter were reportedly known Belgrade underworld figures.

Milic and three of his police bodyguards helped the perpetrators after the murder, prosecutors said earlier.

The alleged murder occurred overnight between May 12 and 13.

An investigation was launched into 10 people, including Milic, over "aggravated murder and other criminal offenses." The owner of the restaurant were among those arrested.

On Thursday, Belgrade's higher public prosecutor's office said that a "body believed to be that of A.N., who was being sought, was found in a barrel" buried in the municipality of Indjija, some 25 miles northwest of Belgrade.

The body will be sent for an autopsy and DNA analysis, they said in a statement.

"We can confirm with 99.9 percent certainty that it is (Aleksandar) Nesovic ... based on clothing," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told the state-run broadcaster RTS later on Thursday.

He pledged that the authorities will "deal with corrupt police officers."

"All those involved in protecting criminals will have to leave their posts," he said.

Prosecutors also said that 24 mobile phones, one fitness bracelet, two laptops and 10 vehicles were seized as evidence in the case.

Local media reported that the incident was only made public after links to the media and social networks.

"Information started to leak out and the authorities were forced to clarify the situation. There are many witnesses to what happened that night in Senjak," Belgrade lawyer Ivan Ninic said in a TV interview.

Milic was dismissed from his post after his arrest on May 15. He was remanded in custody for 30 days after questioning.

Milic previously served as security adviser to President Vucic between 2018 and 2020, according to local media.