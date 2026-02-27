Bobby J. Brown, "The Wire" and "Law & Order: SUV" actor, dies of smoke inhalation after reported fire

Bobby J. Brown, who was best known for playing a Baltimore police officer in HBO's "The Wire," has died at 62.

His agent, Albert Bramante, confirmed the news of Brown's passing in a statement to CBS News. He did not give a cause of death.

"Bobby J. Brown was an actor of incredible depth and a man of great character. Whether in the boxing ring or on a film set, he brought a unique authenticity and dedication to everything he did," Bramante said. "His passing is a significant loss to the acting community, and he will be deeply missed by all of us at the agency. We ask for the privacy of his family to be respected during this unimaginably difficult time."

Brown's daughter told TMZ the actor died Tuesday of smoke inhalation after being caught in a barn fire. The Maryland Medical Examiner's Office told CBS News Brown's cause of death was diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, and that it was an accident.

According to Brown's daughter, a fire broke out when the actor attempted to jump-start a vehicle in the barn, TMZ reported.

Brown was born in Washington, D.C., and began his career as an amateur boxer, with a 73-13 record that included five Golden Glove Championships. Three of those bouts included three fights against Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, who went on to become one of the greatest lightweight champions in boxing history. Brown went on to train with Carmen Graziano and boxed professionally in Atlantic City, N.J., which led to an acting gig alongside Mickey Rourke in 1988's "Homeboy," according to IMDb.

Brown studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and made his TV debut in an episode of "Homicide: Life on the Street." In the early 2000s, he appeared in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "The Corner," and movies "Love the Hard Way" and "City by the Sea."

His breakout role was as Officer Bobby Brown on HBO's "The Wire." He appeared in a total of 12 episodes across four seasons.

Brown also directed two documentary films: "Tear the Roof Off: The Untold Story of Parliament-Funkadelic" in 2016 and "Off the Chain" in 2006.