Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget died from head trauma, his family said Wednesday. Saget was 65 when he died last month.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the "Full House" star's family said he "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family said. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss

Saget was found in his Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel room by hotel security on January 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen," the incident report said.

Saget had just begun a standup comedy tour at the time of his death. He had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on January 8 and tweeted early Sunday morning about the show.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," he wrote. "I'm happily addicted again to this s***."

In the hours and days after his death was announced, his fans, friends and former co-stars expressed their devastation.

Jordan Freiman contributed reporting.