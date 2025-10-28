Bob Mackie reflects on legendary career as a fashion designer and working with stars like Tina Turner, Cher

Legendary fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is known for his glamorous designs, dressing stars such as Cher, Tina Turner and Madonna for everything from red carpets to concerts.

Recently, Taylor Swift wore one of Mackie's creations in several of her photos for her album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

"It was kind of a surprise because I didn't know she had those clothes," Mackie told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday, during an interview reflecting on his career. "She borrowed them from the place in Vegas, the big casino."

Mackie had designed the costume more than 40 years ago for a Las Vegas show in the 1980s.

He explained he sketches his designs, but watching the stars perform is part of his process.

"My philosophy is watch what they do, how they work on stage, how they walk, how they sit," he said.

"It is very important. You can't just put a dress on anybody."

Mackie reflected on his work with Turner and Cher.

"You just don't know until you meet them and watch them perform that they're that woman, that kind of a girl. I mean Cher was never intimidated by one thing I ever put on her – ever," Mackie said.

He added that Turner, "always knew what she wanted. She would say, 'oh that's too old fashioned, I can't wear that.' Then she would put it on and go, 'oh. Well, that's pretty good.'"

Now some of Mackie's iconic designs are headed for auction in December.

"It's OK. I don't have it at home waiting for me. It's just there and the girls kind of like seeing somebody else wear it. That's fun," he said.