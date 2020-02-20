Boat with 91 migrants onboard goes missing in Mediterranean

A rubber dinghy packed with 91 migrants that set out from Libyan shores in hopes of reaching Europe has apparently gone missing in the Mediterranean, the U.N. refugee agency said Thursday. The inflatable boat carrying mostly African migrants departed from al-Qarbouli, 30 miles east of the capital Tripoli on February 8, said Osman Haroun, whose cousin was on board. He hasn't heard from the 27-year-old Mohamed Idris, or his 10 other friends also on the boat, since.

"It's the first time I've heard of this happening," Haroun told The Associated Press by phone from the western coastal district of Zawiya, where he has lived with his family since fleeing the conflict-ridden Darfur region of Sudan in 2016.

"Those who set out you usually hear from within a few hours ... no one has even seen the boat's remains."

News of the missing boat comes amid criticism of the European Union's lack of rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea. Member countries agreed earlier this week to end an anti-migrant smuggler operation involving only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to concentrate on upholding a widely flouted U.N. arms embargo that's considered key to winding down Libya's relentless war.

Alarm Phone, a crisis hotline for migrants in need of rescue at sea, drew attention Thursday to what it called "an invisible shipwreck," urging Libyan, Maltese and Italian authorities to share information about the day's rescue missions.

It said a black rubber boat with 91 people on board, apparently hailing from Sudan, Niger, Iran and Mali, called the hotline in distress at 3:30 a.m. February 9. The passengers managed to share their GPS coordinates minutes later, which put them in international waters north of Libya.

SOS +++ 91 people in acute danger! The People had fled #Libya. They reported to us that water is entering the boat & there are already people in the sea. We informed authorities at 4.24h CET, but they haven't taken sufficient action yet. The people need help immediately! pic.twitter.com/xgY7K8juT4 — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) February 9, 2020

Alarm Phone passed the SOS to Italian and Maltese authorities and to the Libyan coast guard, an EU-trained force criticized by human rights groups, which patrols Mediterranean waters and intercepts migrants to keep them from reaching European shores.

The Libyan coast guard took five hours to respond to Alarm Phone's urgent request, and said it dispatched two ships to search for the missing vessel, without providing evidence.

Alarm Phone lost contact with the boat over two hours later, when it heard people panicking, saying the engine had failed. Migrants were slipping into the sea, they told the hotline, as water flooded the shrinking dinghy.

"For sure something bad has happened," said Haroun.

The International Organization for Migration cross-checked search and rescue records from Italy, Malta, Libya and the non-governmental Aita Mari rescue ship, but could not match the missing migrant boat with any recent interceptions or rescues.

Both Alarm Phone and IOM say they fear the worst.

"Tragically, the last hypothesis is that this could be another invisible shipwreck," said Marta Sánchez, a project officer with IOM's Missing Migrants project who examined the records.

Haroun, 29, said he and his cousin had repeatedly tried and failed to cross the Mediterranean throughout their years in Libya. As the North African country descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, it became a haven for smugglers ferrying African migrants to European shores.

The voyage is perilous, often harrowing. As of last October, roughly 19,000 migrants have drowned or disappeared on the sea route since 2014, according to IOM.