Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes on launch pad in Florida

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded Thursday night on a launch pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The explosion occurred at about 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Blue Origin said there were no injuries from the incident.

"We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test," Blue Origin said in a statement. "All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more."

A Blue Origin rocket explodes on a launch pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida. May 28, 2026. SPACEFLIGHTNOW

Blue Origin was scheduled to fuel the rocket Thursday evening ahead of a planned test firing of the rocket's engines.

Blue Origin, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, successfully launched its third New Glenn Rocket last month.

This rocket was being prepared to launch the fourth New Glenn mission as soon as June 4 to launch 48 satellites for Amazon's Leo internet service, which competes with Elon Musk's Starlink.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.