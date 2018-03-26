CBSN
CBS/AP March 25, 2018, 11:41 PM

Pennsylvania school district that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- A rural school district in Pennsylvania that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings. Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said in a statement posted on the district's website there will be extra security starting Monday and "into the near future."

Helsel says media attention over the district's planned response to school shooters "has increased our concern regarding the possibility that something may happen." He says the district will continue to evaluate the situation moving forward.

He continued writing: "Starting tomorrow and into the near future, we have arranged for additional armed security for our buildings. We will continue to reevaluate this situation moving forward. Please be assured, the safety of our students and staff is of paramount importance to us."

Last week, Helsel said every classroom in the district about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones. He said the rocks are one small part of the district's overall security plan.

The superintendent's statement was also posted on the school district's Facebook page:

Dear Parents, Students and Staff, As all of you are aware, recently there has been a great deal of media attention...

Posted by Blue Mountain School District on Sunday, March 25, 2018
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News