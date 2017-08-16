Excitement over solar eclipse extends to the blind

CHICAGO -- It has been 99 years since a total solar eclipse was visible across the entire contiguous United States.

Even people who won't be able to see the eclipse on Monday are excited about experiencing it.

Judy Greene teaches earth and space science at the Winnetka-based Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which is an online school with students all over the country.

"Some of my students were very excited about it because they just had never realized what it was all about," Greene told CBS Chicago.

NASA developed a program to help Hadley students understand the eclipse.

Greene says her students may experience "a sense of peacefulness" during the event.

"It would be like, the birds would stop chirping, or it would affect the animals possibly," she said.

Some students have asked Greene if their service animals would be affected by the eclipse. But NASA says this likely won't happen.