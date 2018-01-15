Blaze Bernstein case: College student stabbed 20+ times, authorities say

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities say 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park, had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.

The Orange County Register reports that authorities are investigating whether the killing was an act of rage.

Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes says 20-year-old Samuel Lincoln Woodward of Newport Beach was arrested and taken into custody Friday on suspicion of homicide after DNA evidence linked him to Bernstein's death. Barnes says the two knew each other from high school.

Police said they arrested Woodward at 1:15 p.m. local time on Friday and said they believe Woodward picked up Bernstein at his home and drove to multiple locations before they arrived at Borrego Park on Jan. 2.

Orange County Sheriff's Department

Woodward was interviewed by police, who described him as nervous and said he had scratched hands and dirt under his fingernails. Officials said Woodward became the primary suspect due to inconsistencies in his story.

Search and rescue crews looked for Bernstein for several days, with assistance from drone pilots. The college sophomore's body was found Tuesday in a shallow grave in the brush surrounding the park, police said.

CBS Los Angeles captured video of the suspect in handcuffs as he was escorted by investigators Friday afternoon.

Bernstein's death rocked the tight-knit community 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Hundreds held a candlelight vigil to remember him.

It is the only homicide reported in Lake Forest in at least four years, according to authorities.