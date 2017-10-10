"Blade Runner 2049" tops box office but falls short of expectations

LOS ANGELES — "Blade Runner 2049" topped the box office over the weekend, but after months of buzz and anticipation, the sci-fi sequel fell short of box office expectations.

Despite positive reviews and certified star-power in Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, the dystopian thriller took in $32.7 million during its debut weekend, which hardly makes a dent in its reported $150 million budget.

The adventure romance "The Mountain Between Us," debuted in second place with $10.5 million. It stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba as strangers who develop a relationship after their charter plane crash lands in the mountains.

"My Little Pony: The Movie" opened in fourth place with $8.9 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $32,753,122, 4,058 locations, $8,071 average, $32,753,122, 1 Week.

2. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $10,551,336, 3,088 locations, $3,417 average, $10,551,336, 1 Week.

3. "It," Warner Bros., $9,972,002, 3,605 locations, $2,766 average, $305,250,480, 5 Weeks.

4. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $8,885,899, 2,528 locations, $3,515 average, $8,885,899, 1 Week.

5. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $8,675,412, 3,488 locations, $2,487 average, $80,539,837, 3 Weeks.

6. "American Made," Universal, $8,446,715, 3,031 locations, $2,787 average, $30,818,675, 2 Weeks.

7. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $7,002,474, 3,611 locations, $1,939 average, $44,076,137, 3 Weeks.

8. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $4,171,870, 732 locations, $5,699 average, $5,987,264, 3 Weeks.

9. "Flatliners," Sony, $3,975,021, 2,552 locations, $1,558 average, $12,504,623, 2 Weeks.

10. "Battle of The Sexes," Fox Searchlight, $2,562,066, 1,822 locations, $1,406 average, $7,839,641, 3 Weeks.

11. "MET Opera: Norma (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,500,000, 900 locations, $1,667 average, $1,500,000, 1 Week.

12. "American Assassin," Lionsgate, $1,388,305, 1,656 locations, $838 average, $34,449,582, 4 Weeks.

13. "Til Death Do Us Part," Novus Content, $762,125, 481 locations, $1,584 average, $2,668,754, 2 Weeks.

14. "The Stray," Quality Flix, $596,547, 640 locations, $932 average, $596,547, 1 Week.

15. "Home Again," Open Road, $568,000, 1,003 locations, $566 average, $26,353,346, 5 Weeks.

16. "A Question of Faith," Pure Flix, $453,717, 608 locations, $746 average, $1,788,973, 2 Weeks.

17. "mother!," Paramount, $387,753, 481 locations, $806 average, $17,297,289, 4 Weeks.

18. "Judwaa 2," Fox International Productions, $312,250, 192 locations, $1,626 average, $1,184,239, 2 Weeks.

19. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $289,605, 304 locations, $953 average, $262,637,975, 15 Weeks.

20. "Stronger," Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions, $277,809, 335 locations, $829 average, $3,770,182, 3 Weeks.