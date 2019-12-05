Black Hawk helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in Minnesota

The Minnesota National Guard said a Black Hawk helicopter has crashed shortly after take off Thursday afternoon. The helicopter had three of its service members on board.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, about 66 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Minnesota National Guard said it lost contact with the chopper at 2:05 p.m.

The St. Paul Fire Department's Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team tweeted they headed to the area to help after a mayday call was released.

Governor Tim Walz, a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, canceled the Governor's Mansion Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Thursday evening. His spokesperson said he would be monitoring the situation.