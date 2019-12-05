Live

Watch CBSN Live

Black Hawk helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in Minnesota

/ CBS News

The Minnesota National Guard said a Black Hawk helicopter has crashed shortly after take off Thursday afternoon. The helicopter had three of its service members on board. 

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight that originated from St. Cloud, about 66 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Minnesota National Guard said it lost contact with the chopper at 2:05 p.m.

The St. Paul Fire Department's Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team tweeted they headed to the area to help after a mayday call was released.

Trending News

Governor Tim Walz, a veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, canceled the Governor's Mansion Christmas tree lighting scheduled for Thursday evening. His spokesperson said he would be monitoring the situation.

First published on December 5, 2019 / 5:45 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In