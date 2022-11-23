Black Friday mattress sales you won't want to miss

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can't put a price on comfort — or can you? Some mattress suppliers may beg to differ.

Shopping season is in full swing as dozens of companies offer competitive Black Friday deals, and mattress manufacturers and suppliers are getting in on the action.

If you're in the market for a big-ticket item like a mattress, then now is the time to start shopping. Some companies, like Helix and Saatva, are offering massive discounts on these luxurious products.

We'll break down some of the top offerings below.

Black Friday mattress sales

While you may be tempted to fill your shopping cart with clothing, toys and other electronics, you may want to stop and think about which products will benefit you the most.

The fact is, a good night's sleep is vital for your health. It can lower stress, lower your risk for serious health problems, help you focus and more. Most adults need at least seven hours of "good-quality" sleep and school-aged children need even more — around nine to 12 hours, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

If you're spending roughly one-third of your day in bed, then you'll want to make sure your mattress and pillows are comfortable. Here are some sales to consider.

Helix

Sale: $450 off and two free Dream Pillows ($150+ value)

When you enter Helix's website, you'll find a pop-up that lists a Black Friday deal. You simply have to enter your email to receive a variety of promo codes.

"Plus, Helix offers this high quality at a price 1/3 that of traditional retail. You also get a 100-night sleep trial so you can really get comfortable and a ten-year warranty so you can stay comfortable," Helix notes once you share your email address.

Every product you purchase is assembled and delivered free of charge within 6 to 10 business days, Helix notes on its website.

There are a variety of mattress types to pick from — from memory foam to dynamic foam (latex-foam hybrid alternative) and wrapped coils. Not sure what type of mattress would work best for you? Don't worry, there's a quick quiz you can take to find your perfect match.

Here are some things you'll need to answer:

The age of the person(s) you're buying for

If you're buying for one sleeper or two



The person's height and weight

What size mattress you're looking for (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king or California king)

The position the person likes to sleep in (back, side, stomach or someone who tosses and turns)

The type of mattress feel the person prefers (soft, medium, firm)

Whether the person ever wakes up with back pain (rarely, sometimes, often)

See what kind of mattress is recommended for you now. And enjoy a steep discount while you're at it!

Saatva

Sale: Save up to $500 + an additional $250 off Adjustable Base Plus bundles (sale ends Nov. 25)

Saatva, an e-commerce company that specializes in luxury mattresses, said it's having its "biggest Black Friday ever." Here's a breakdown of the sale:

Take off Your purchase $225 Off $900 - $2,199 $250 Off $2,200 - $2,999 $300 Off $3,000 - $3,499 $350 Off $3,500 - $3,999 $400 Off $4,000 - $4,499 $500 Off $4,500 or more

"Every Saatva mattress is handcrafted when you order it. Unlike other internet mattresses, we'd never dream of compressing our premium beds into a small box. Instead, we deliver it factory-fresh to your room for free," Saatva states online.

To shop on Saatva, simply click your desired mattress size, type and firmness and view a list of options. You can sort the products by best sellers and price.