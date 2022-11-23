Some of the best Black Friday deals for safety and security

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Thanks to online shopping, you no longer have to wait in long lines or fight the early morning crowds to secure a good deal on products on Black Friday.

While you may associate Black Friday with deals on things like big-ticket appliances, toys and TVs, the sales extend beyond that — practical and useful items like home security systems and medical alerts are also included.

Since some of these items come with a bigger price tag, it's a wise idea to shop when discounts are on the table. This week, you can find sales of up to 60% off or more and other bonus freebies if you sign up for a home security system or buy security devices or medical alerts.

Here's a breakdown of some of the best deals available right now to offer you some peace of mind as you focus on your safety and wellness.

Home security systems

Several home security system providers are offering a variety of holiday deals this week, but there are at least two that stand out among the rest. Here's what they're offering:

Cove: This home security company is offering 65% off equipment and a free indoor camera or Kami Doorbell Camera when you purchase any new system (Note: the offer ends Friday). Frontpoint: This home security system provider is offering 60% off sitewide this week only with systems starting at $129. The offer is valid through November 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. You just have to answer a few simple questions to get a free quote, which includes the cost of equipment, monitoring and a 100% risk-free trial. Plus, you'll be able to snag this limited-time special offer. The trial includes 24/7 monitoring by a team of professionals, mobile app control, a Frontpoint ID Protect and a DIY set-up.

You may be asking, are home security systems worth it? It depends on your needs. Plus, the price of certain devices ranges greatly, anywhere from $15 to $200 (without any added discounts).

Here's a breakdown of some common equipment you may want to consider getting to protect your home and yourself.

Cameras: Indoor and outdoor cameras, doorbell cameras

Indoor and outdoor cameras, doorbell cameras Burglary sensors: Door and window sensors, motion detectors and glass break detectors

Door and window sensors, motion detectors and glass break detectors Environmental detectors: Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors. Remote and medical alert: Security key remotes, panic/medical buttons

Cove is offering discounts on most of these products and is even offering one free Kami Doorbell Camera (a $99 value), which makes it simple to view your front porch if you're expecting guests or packages. Click here to add some of these items to your cart now!

When investing in a complete home security system, which includes 24/7 professional monitoring, just remember that will come with a monthly cost. Typically, it adds up to around $60 or more a month. But some companies, like Cove, for example, can offer you affordable pricing. Cove's monthly monitoring costs range between $17.99 and $37.99, the company states online.

Medical alert systems

A medical alert system isn't an impulse purchase. Typically, it's something you're already considering, especially as you get older.

If you're interested in getting a medical alert for yourself or a loved one, then now is a good time. Here are some discounts that are currently available to potential customers:

Medical Guardian: This U.S.-based personal emergency response systems provider has a Thanksgiving offer currently available, giving new customers up to 33% off top products. If you call for an alert today, you can also get one month free, free shipping and a free lock box with the promo code: THANKFUL. (That's up to $100 in savings, Medical Guardian notes).

Seniors will often benefit the most from these devices — which include everything from smartwatches to handheld devices equipped with GPS. A team of operators is also available 24 hours a day to answer calls and offer assistance at the push of a button. You can also add fall detection to your plan, which works with your wearable devices and alerts a 24/7 monitoring center that can offer immediate assistance.

"Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S.-making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns online.

The cost of medical alert systems varies. At-home systems typically start at a minimum of $20 a month and on-the-go systems are slightly pricier, typically costing about $5 to $20 more per month than at-home systems, according to the National Council on Aging (NCOA). There are also some free and discounted medical alert systems to choose from through government programs like Medicaid or through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Be aware of added fees for installation, activation and equipment.

If the cost is a major concern, be sure to compare companies and pick only the device or devices that you really need to get by. Don't forget to shop early so you can get a good holiday offer!