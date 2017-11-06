Retailers share Black Friday 2017 ads earlier to entice customers

With the holiday season just around the corner, stores are preparing for their busiest time of year.

And even though Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, store owners are hoping to boost sales by sending out ads and cutting prices early.

CBS Baltimore reports some deals are already rolling out, featuring major discounts and special promotions to grab consumers attention as they prepare for the holiday season.

The National Retail Federation predicts a 4 percent jump in overall consumer holiday spending compared to 2016.

It's a critical time for businesses to make that final push.

"The fourth quarter is when we do the bulk of our business, so we position our store in a way to offer our exclusive deals," said Target team leader Jose Fortun.

Experts also say shopping online is the most popular method for consumers. A recent survey found for the first time, consumers expect to spend more online than in brick-and-mortar stores.

"We make sure our in store experience is amazing, by having the right teams and making sure they are well trained and get our guests to fill up their baskets with the items we sell," Fortun said.

In addition to Black Friday, many retailers will have deals all week long leading up to the big day.

Experts predict the average consumer will spend about $967 this holiday season.