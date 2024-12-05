Bitcoin vs. 1-ounce gold bars: What's the better investment for 2025?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the financial landscape shifting and global economic uncertainties remaining at the forefront of investors' minds, the debate between traditional and digital stores of value is growing. Gold, a centuries-old symbol of wealth and stability, has long been a go-to for investors during turbulent economic times. On the other hand, Bitcoin, a digital asset powered by blockchain technology, has emerged as a disruptor in the investment world, captivating tech-savvy investors with its potential for exponential gains. And, this week, Bitcoin's price topped $100,000 for the first time.

As we close in on 2025, then, the choice between investing in gold and Bitcoin could be even more difficult, as both assets have unique strengths in this evolving financial landscape. For example, while gold maintains its status as a time-tested safe haven, Bitcoin continues to mature as a digital alternative that offers distinct advantages in our increasingly digital world. So which option — Bitcoin or 1-ounce gold bars — is likely to be the better bet in the new year?

Why 1-ounce gold bars could be the better investment in 2025

There are a few reasons why gold could be the better option next year, including:

Stability in uncertainty

As the new year approaches, the financial landscape is expected to face challenges, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts and the potential for economic slowdowns or recessions. These uncertainties tend to drive investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset, given its historical performance during market downturns. So, if you prioritize capital preservation amid unpredictable conditions, 1-ounce gold bars could offer a dependable and stable investment option.

Limited supply and consistent demand

As a finite resource, gold's supply cannot be artificially increased, ensuring that its intrinsic worth remains strong over time. Unlike fiat currencies, which can be subject to inflationary pressures, or Bitcoin, which can face regulatory and technological uncertainties, gold's physical form and universal recognition make it a reliable store of value. Gold's practical uses also help to maintain steady demand for the precious metal, reinforcing its price stability and appeal as an investment.

Inflation hedging

Gold has consistently proven to be an effective hedge against inflation, often increasing in value when the cost of living rises. This characteristic makes it a valuable asset for preserving purchasing power during inflationary periods. While inflation has moderated in recent months, the latest data shows a slight uptick, renewing concerns about where inflation could head over time. If inflation continues to be a significant concern in 2025, 1-ounce gold bars could provide you with a stable and dependable way to protect your wealth.

Low volatility and high accessibility for investors

For risk-averse investors, gold's low volatility and long-standing reputation as a secure investment make it an appealing choice. Unlike Bitcoin, which can experience sharp price swings, gold offers more predictable performance over time — as evidenced by gold's impressive price run over the last year.

Why gold could be risky in 2025

While gold is known for its stability, it comes with limitations. The primary drawback is its modest growth potential, making it better suited for wealth preservation rather than wealth generation. Gold investments also involve additional costs, such as secure storage, insurance and potential transportation expenses. These practical considerations can make gold less appealing for investors seeking higher returns or greater flexibility.

Why Bitcoin could be the better investment in 2025

And here's why Bitcoin could be the better investment next year:

High growth potential

Bitcoin has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to deliver huge returns in relatively short periods. While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, Bitcoin's limited supply and increasing mainstream adoption could drive significant price appreciation in 2025.

Decentralization and independence

Bitcoin operates outside traditional financial systems, making it an attractive option for investors wary of central bank policies and government intervention. As decentralized finance continues to gain traction, Bitcoin's role as a digital store of value could expand.

Emerging institutional interest

Institutional adoption of Bitcoin has been growing, with major financial firms exploring Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and blockchain-based solutions. This trend may bolster Bitcoin's legitimacy and liquidity, potentially making 2025 a pivotal year for its adoption.

Why Bitcoin could be risky in 2025

While Bitcoin offers benefits to investors, it's worth noting that it's highly volatile, with sharp price fluctuations that can result in significant gains — or devastating losses. Its value is heavily influenced by market sentiment, regulatory developments and technological advancements, making it unpredictable. Bitcoin also lacks the universal acceptance of gold and carries risks related to cybersecurity, such as hacking or the loss of digital wallets. For traditional investors, the absence of a physical asset and the steep learning curve involved in navigating the crypto space can be significant deterrents.

The bottom line

The decision between 1-ounce gold bars and Bitcoin as the better investment for 2025 hinges on a range of factors, like your risk tolerance, financial goals and market expectations. Gold offers reliability and a proven track record, making it an excellent choice for conservative investors. Bitcoin, with its dynamic growth potential and technological underpinnings, appeals to those seeking higher returns despite the risks.

Ultimately, though, a well-rounded investment strategy may include both assets. But whether you add Bitcoin, gold or both to your portfolio, just be sure to conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.