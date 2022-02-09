Avian flu has been detected in Indiana turkey flock, officials say

A case of highly pathogenic avian flu has been confirmed in a turkey flock in Indiana, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. This is the first confirmed case of the virus found in U.S. commercial poultry since 2020. The USDA stressed that no cases of the virus have since been detected in humans and said there is no immediate public health concern.

The virus was detected among a commercial turkey flock in Dubois County, Indiana, the USDA said in a statement. USDA officials have since quarantined the premises, and said they "depopulated" the birds on the property.

Denise Derrer Spears, a spokeswoman for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, confirmed to CBS News that approximately 29,000 turkeys would be killed to ensure the disease does not spread.

"No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States," the USDA said. The department also noted that properly cooking poultry and eggs — ensuring the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit — will protect consumers by killing potential bacteria and viruses.

This is not the first time bird flu has struck the area: an outbreak tore through 11 farms in the county in January 2016, leading to the death of more than 400,000 birds, the State Board of Animal Health told The Associated Press.