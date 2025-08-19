We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An annuity could be a smart option to consider for retirees, but that doesn't mean there aren't downsides to these tools. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Determining what tools you should use to create a safe but strong retirement plan can be difficult in any economic landscape, but it's especially tough in today's unusual economy. With inflation eating into the value of your money, it makes sense to prioritize finding a safe, steady way to solidify your retirement income while still allowing your money to grow, but not all options deliver on every front. And, when you add in how volatile the stock market has been recently, things can get even more difficult to decipher.

Annuities, in particular, have become an increasingly popular tool to use in recent years, especially as interest rates have remained higher than normal. And, many retirees are drawn to annuities right now because they offer stability and the promise of lifelong payouts, something the volatile stock market may struggle to provide. But that security comes with strings attached, and even when rates are favorable, annuities are often misunderstood. That can lead investors to overestimate their benefits or underestimate the costs.

So, while an annuity could make a lot of sense to consider in this landscape, understanding how these unique insurance products function is critical before deciding if an annuity is the right move. And that includes weighing the disadvantages that come with them.

What are the biggest disadvantages of opening an annuity for retirement?

The most glaring problem with annuities lies in their fee structure, which can quietly erode returns over time. Variable and indexed annuities often carry management fees ranging from 1% to 3% annually, plus additional charges for riders and administrative costs. These fees compound over decades, potentially costing tens of thousands in lost retirement income. Even fixed annuities embed costs in lower crediting rates rather than transparent disclosures.

Surrender charges create another significant barrier. Most annuities lock up your money for five to 10 years, imposing penalties of 7% to 10% for early withdrawals. This inflexibility becomes problematic when unexpected expenses arise — which is common in retirement due to medical bills, home repairs or family emergencies — leaving retirees feeling trapped between accessing their money or paying substantial penalties.

The complexity factor cannot be overstated, either. Annuity contracts often span dozens of pages filled with industry jargon, making it tough to for the average retiree to understand what they're buying. This opacity extends to how returns are calculated and when benefits actually kick in. In fact, many annuity buyers discover unpleasant surprises years later when accessing their funds.

Inflation also poses a threat to fixed annuities. While a guaranteed 5% annual payment might seem attractive today, it loses purchasing power as costs rise. For example, a $3,000 monthly payment might cover expenses comfortably now, but after 20 years of even modest 3% inflation, that payment will have much less buying power compared to today's dollars.

Opportunity cost represents another major disadvantage. While annuities provide safety, they often sacrifice the growth potential that stock investments have historically delivered. For younger retirees with 20- to 30-year horizons, choosing guaranteed but modest annuity returns over market exposure could mean leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.

Credit risk adds another concern. Unlike certificates of deposit (CDs) or high-yield savings accounts, which are protected by FDIC insurance, annuities rely entirely on the financial strength of the issuing insurance company. While state guaranty associations provide some protection, coverage varies by state and typically caps at $250,000 or less.

The tax implications can be unfavorable compared to other investments, too. While annuities grow tax-deferred, withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income rather than the more favorable capital gains rates that apply to stocks held in taxable accounts.

Do the benefits of annuities outweigh the risks right now?

Despite these significant drawbacks, the current environment does favor annuities for many retirees. Here's why:

: Longevity insurance : For those worried about outliving their savings, immediate annuities provide peace of mind through lifetime income guarantees.

: For those worried about outliving their savings, immediate annuities provide peace of mind through lifetime income guarantees. Portfolio diversification : Annuities can serve as the stable portion of a retirement portfolio while allowing other investments to pursue growth.

: Annuities can serve as the stable portion of a retirement portfolio while allowing other investments to pursue growth. Interest rate timing: With rates expected to decline as the Fed potentially cuts in 2025, this may represent a narrow window to secure favorable terms.

The bottom line

Annuities aren't inherently good or bad. They're simply tools that work quite well for some retirees and quite poorly for others. For those seeking guaranteed income and willing to accept the trade-offs, though, today's high-rate environment does present genuine opportunities. Just remember that the decision to purchase an annuity should complement, not replace, a comprehensive retirement strategy — one that includes diverse income sources and maintains flexibility for life's unexpected turns.