In today's economic landscape, many people are looking for alternative investment strategies to help safeguard their retirement funds. And, that makes sense. All it takes is a sudden downturn in the stock market or an unexpected economic shift to have a big impact on your retirement savings — and if you aren't careful, you could end up losing a lot more than you bargained for.

So, finding a way to secure your retirement funds is crucial, no matter how close (or how far) you are from retirement. That's especially true right now, a time marked by persistent inflation, high interest rates and other economic challenges, all of which are wreaking havoc on people's finances — and, in turn, their investment portfolios.

And, one way to do that is with a gold IRA. A gold IRA functions similarly to a traditional IRA, but it allows investors to diversify their portfolios by including physical precious metals, particularly gold, as part of their retirement assets. A gold IRA can be a smart tool to utilize for retirement, but if you aren't sure it's the right choice for you, there are a few signs that indicate this type of IRA could be a sensible option.

5 big signs a gold IRA makes sense for you

If you're trying to decide whether a gold IRA is the best move for your retirement savings, keep an eye out for these signs:

You want to diversify and add stability to your portfolio

One big sign that a gold IRA could be a prudent move for you is the desire for a more diversified portfolio. While traditional investment assets, like stocks and bonds, are a common component of most people's retirement portfolios, these assets are also susceptible to market volatility and economic downturns. Gold, on the other hand, has historically demonstrated a negative correlation with other asset classes.

What this means is that when traditional investments falter, gold often remains stable or even experiences an increase in value. So by adding gold to your retirement portfolio, you can create a more resilient and balanced investment strategy, reducing the overall risk of your holdings.

You want an inflation hedge

In times of economic uncertainty, like what we've been experiencing over the last few years, inflation issues can erode the purchasing power of your money. But gold has long been recognized as a hedge against inflation, making it an attractive option for investors looking to protect their wealth.

Unlike paper currencies, which can be devalued by central banks printing more money, gold retains its intrinsic value over time. And by incorporating a gold IRA into your retirement plan, you position yourself to counter the erosive effects of inflation and potentially preserve the purchasing power of your savings.

Your goal is to find a safe haven for turbulent times

Global events, geopolitical tensions and financial crises can have a profound impact on financial markets — and, in turn, your retirement investments and savings. That's why, during times of uncertainty, savvy investors will seek safe-haven assets to help shelter their wealth.

And gold, with its tangible and intrinsic value, has historically served as a reliable safe haven in turbulent times. If you are concerned about the potential for economic instability or geopolitical unrest, a gold IRA can provide you with a secure anchor for your retirement savings, offering peace of mind in the face of these or other challenges.

Your goal is long-term wealth preservation

If your primary goal for retirement is long-term wealth preservation, a gold IRA can be a strategic addition to your financial plan. Unlike certain financial instruments that may have a limited lifespan or are subject to the volatility of the market, physical gold has stood the test of time as a store of value.

By holding gold in your retirement account, you position yourself to preserve wealth over the long term, ensuring that your savings maintain their value and purchasing power. And, that's true even as you navigate through the various stages of retirement. So if your goal is long-term wealth preservation, a gold IRA could make a lot of sense to consider.

You need more portfolio flexibility

Every investor has unique financial goals and risk tolerance levels. And, the flexibility of a gold IRA allows you to customize your retirement portfolio according to your specific needs.

Whether you choose to allocate a small percentage or a more substantial portion of your retirement funds to gold, the ability to tailor your investment mix provides you with greater control over your financial future. A gold IRA also offers a complementary option to traditional retirement accounts, giving you the flexibility to adapt to changing economic conditions and market dynamics.

The bottom line

A gold IRA can make sense as an addition to your retirement portfolio — no matter what your overall goals are. But if you have a desire for portfolio diversification, a need for an inflation hedge, are looking for a safe haven, want to focus on long-term wealth preservation or value the importance of portfolio customization, those factors are good indicators that a gold IRA might align with your financial goals in particular. Before making any decisions, though, it's crucial to carefully consider all aspects of your retirement plan. That way, you can make an informed decision about whether a gold IRA is the right choice for securing your financial future in retirement.