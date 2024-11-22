We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold bars and coins could be a smart gift this holiday season. Marek Mnich/Getty Images

With the holiday season just days away and, with it, the commencement of shopping, many Americans may be wondering about what to gift to family members and friends. This is a popular time for selling and buying gold, whether it be in the form of jewelry or just simple gold bars and coins. And even though the price has been elevated for much of 2024, it can still be affordable for many in the form of fractional gold.

That said, there are multiple benefits of gifting gold bars and coins, particularly during this upcoming holiday season. Below, we'll break down three big benefits buyers should be aware of currently.

Start exploring your top gold options online now.

3 big benefits of gifting gold bars and coins this holiday season

Not sure if gold is worth giving now? Here are three reasons why it could be a smart gift:

Rising value

Despite a small drop in the price at the start of November, gold has been on a steady upward trend for much of 2024, breaking numerous price records throughout the year before surpassing the $2,700 mark at the end of October. Currently priced at $2,702.94 per ounce, according to American Hartford Gold, gold is positioned to break additional records, possibly before the holidays even begin.

Understanding the real potential of rising value, then, buyers would be well-served by gifting gold bars and coins today, even if they're in a smaller, more affordable size. Waiting, however, could cause the price to become prohibitive. So start your holiday gold shopping sooner rather than later.

Get started with gold here today.

A tangible investment

You can invest in gold in multiple ways but gold bars and coins are one of the few tangible ways to do so. Gift receivers can hold them in their hands, inspect them and store them for safekeeping on their own. This feature is a major advantage compared to other, more opaque gold types like stocks, futures and ETFs. While you can, theoretically, gift those other gold investment types, too, only gold bars and coins can provide the same experience as other, more conventional gift types.

It's easy to buy

Gold bars and coins aren't like other hot holiday gift ideas. They're ubiquitous and easy to purchase both online and in person. Big retailers like Costco and Walmart sell them in their stores and on their websites (and some even sell silver, too). So if you're worried about your ability to be able to secure this sort of gift, don't be. That said, as the holidays get closer, it's possible retailers could sell out of these items (as Costco has in the past). So don't wait until Christmas Eve to act, either.

The bottom line

There are scarce gift options this year that will come with a rising value, tangible and visible benefits and an easy ability to be purchased by shoppers. But gold bars and coins offer all of those benefits right now. So if you want to add a shiny precious metal to your shopping list this holiday season, gold may be the best one to consider.