Watch CBS News
Local News

Big Bear eagle Gizmo takes first flight from nest in California, joining sister Sunny after weeks of anticipation

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton,
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Gizmo takes her first flight
Gizmo takes her first flight 01:12

Big Bear eagles Jackie and Shadow are officially empty nesters after their second eaglet took flight from the comfort of the nest on Saturday.

Around 8:27 a.m. local time, the second eaglet, Gizmo, could be seen on the Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam standing on a branch before beginning to flap her wings and soar off into the air. Her first attempt looked to be unsuccessful, as she quickly latched back onto a branch, but she tried again successfully a few seconds later.

The flight didn't seem to last long. Gizmo quickly disappeared from the main feed provided by Friends of Big Bear Valley, but the wide angle camera showed what appeared to be Gizmo located on another tree moments later.

57241be8-b756-44c6-9193-0f7dc46287af.jpg
Gizmo, the daughter of Jackie and Shadow and sister of Sunny, took a brief first flight on Saturday morning. Friends of Big Bear Valley

She appeared to be very active, moving around the nest quite a bit before finally flying off. A few days ago on Monday, her sister Sunny took her first flight after jumping off a branch.

The eaglets who were born in March and are nearly 13 weeks old have been practicing for several days. They could be seen flapping their wings and jumping from one branch to another, getting ready for their big moment. Gizmo took flight at 89 days old, after some "intense wingersizing sessions yesterday on the High Perch," Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote on Facebook.

FOBBV Executive Director Sandy Steers told KCAL News on Monday that although it is unclear where Sunny and Gizmo will go, young eagles tend to return to the nest relatively soon after their first flight. 

"By fall, they will take off on their own. Since they aren't banded, we will have no way to know if they stay together, or for how long," FOBBV posted on Facebook.

"Fledge watch" began around May 13, as bald eagles are usually between 10 to 12 weeks old when they prepare to leave the nest. Gizmo and Sunny will remain in the habitat for one to three months after fledging, and FOBBV said they will likely be in and out of the nest during this time.

Sunny has continued to visit the nest since her first flight, eating and sleeping at home.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.