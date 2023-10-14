Biden says U.S. will do "everything in our power" to find Americans held hostage by Hamas

Pres. Biden on possible American hostages in Gaza | Sunday on 60 Minutes

President Biden says the U.S. is "working like hell" to find Americans being held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza.

In an interview for this Sunday's 60 Minutes, Scott Pelley asked, "To those holding American hostages in Gaza, you say what?"

"I say we're going to do everything in our power to find them," Mr. Biden replied. "Everything in our power. And I'm not going to go into the detail of that, but there's — we're working like hell on it."

On Friday, the president spoke with family members of 14 Americans who've been missing since Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel last weekend. Their conference call lasted more than an hour.

"I think they have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what's happened to them — deeply," Mr. Biden said in the interview. "We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behavior. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them."

Watch more of the president's interview with Scott Pelley, Sunday on 60 Minutes.