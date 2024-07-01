Watch Live: Biden to deliver remarks on Supreme Court's ruling on Trump immunity case

Washington — President Biden will deliver remarks Monday night on the Supreme Court's landmark decision that former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution for official acts he took while in office.

Mr. Biden is expected to give remarks at 7:45 p.m. ET at the White House.

The Supreme Court's decision fell along ideological lines, with the six Republican-appointed justices concluding that former presidents have sweeping legal protections from charges for alleged acts that fell within their official duties. But the Supreme Court rejected Trump's argument that he has absolute immunity unless impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate.

The decision all but ends the likelihood that Trump could be tried before the November election on charges he plotted to overturn his loss against Mr. Biden in 2020.

The Supreme Court instructed the district court judge in Washington overseeing the election case to examine whether Trump's alleged conduct detailed in the indictment were official or unofficial acts.

Mr. Biden's campaign said Monday that the immunity ruling "doesn't change the facts" about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Donald Trump snapped after he lost the 2020 election and encouraged a mob to overthrow the results of a free and fair election," the campaign said in a statement, accusing Trump of being "more unhinged" since then.

