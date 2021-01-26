Watch Live: Biden outlines his racial equity agenda and signs executive actions

President Joe Biden is outlining his racial equity agenda and signing executive actions at the White House on Tuesday. He is expected to use his authority to disavow racism and xenophobia toward Asian Americans, specifically targeting anti-Asian animus connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden transition team and White House Domestic Policy Council have been preparing executive action geared toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for weeks and discussed tenets of the presidential order with several outside groups, three of these advisers said.

Other upcoming administrative actions are expected to focus on tribal governments, fair housing, and private prisons. The Biden administration has told outside groups it is also preparing measures on voting rights.

Later on Tuesday, Mr. Biden is delivering remarks on his administration's efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the day after he promised that any American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by "this spring."

