White House memo calls for ban on federal agencies conducting training on "critical race theory," "white privilege" with taxpayer dollars

President Trump is ordering federal agencies to stop funding training on topics including "critical race theory" and "white privilege" with taxpayer dollars, according to a memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought that was released on Friday.

"It has come to the President's attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date 'training' government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda," Vought wrote in a letter to the heads of executive departments and agencies.

Citing press reports that agencies have conducted training where employees are told that "virtually all white people contribute to racism" or that racism is "embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity," Vought said training of that nature "run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our nation has stood since its inception."

In the letter, Vought told the agency heads to identify contracts or other spending related to training on "critical race theory," "white privilege," "or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil."

He further instructed the leaders to find ways to cancel the contracts and move federal dollars away from "these un-American propaganda training sessions."

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.