Biden to meet with Prince William and Kate in Boston

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive at Boston Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022. JOHN TLUMACKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Washington — Planning is underway for a Friday afternoon meeting between President Biden and the Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston, two sources familiar with the planning told CBS News. The encounter is expected to take place at the John F. Kennedy Library Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said today the president "intends to greet" William and Kate but provided no other specifics. "We are still finalizing and working through the details," she said.

Representatives for the British government did not respond to an inquiry from CBS News.

The prince and princess are visiting Boston this week to promote their climate change initiative, The Earthshot Prize. They'll participate in an awards ceremony and attend several events related to climate change with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The princess will also participate in an event focused on early childhood education research at Harvard University, while the prince is scheduled to tour the Kennedy Library on Friday. He'll be accompanied by Caroline Kennedy, the late president's daughter and U.S. ambassador to Australia.

President Biden will also attend a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee while he's in Boston Friday, according to a White House press release.