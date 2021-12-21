Watch Live: Biden unveils Omicron plan, including at-home COVID tests and more troops for hospitals

Washington — As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Biden is set to unveil new plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the Omicron variant.

Mr. Biden is set to address the nation Tuesday afternoon from the White House to announce the new steps. Previewing the speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president would outline how the country is prepared, and preparing more to counter the surge in Omicron infections, and that he would address the 40 million eligible adults in America who still are not vaccinated.

The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as families and friends begin to gather while the variant quickly spreads. Scientists don't yet know whether Omicron causes more serious disease, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death.

How to watch Biden's speech on the Omicron variant

What : President Biden addresses the nation on the fight against the Omicron variant

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

CBS News White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe said Mr. Biden was expected to expected to emphasize data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that show the unvaccinated are eight times more likely to be hospitalized, and 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The administration is prepared to deploy an additional 1,000 troops in medical professions to hospitals as well as direct federal medical personnel to Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. There are also plans to send out additional ventilators and equipment from the national stockpile besides expanding hospital capacity to handle infected patients.

The government will purchase 500 million rapid at-home tests to be delivered for free to the homes of Americans who request them. It will also establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. There will also be pop-up vaccination sites, hundreds of new people to administer the vaccines and new rules that make it easier for pharmacists to work across state lines.

Psaki said at Monday's press briefing that the Democratic president doesn't plan to impose any lockdowns and will instead focus on urging people to come forward for inoculation and booster shots.

"This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech about the benefits of being vaccinated," Psaki told reporters.

Mr. Biden's top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said over the weekend that the president will issue "a stark warning of what the winter will look like" for unvaccinated Americans.

Mr. Biden has found himself in the delicate position of both alerting the country to the dangers posed by Omicron and reassuring Americans that the vaccines will protect them. White House officials are looking to ease the nation back toward accepting the reality of an endemic virus with far lower stakes for the vaccinated. This has meant setting a difficult balance as cases rise and as deaths and serious illness among the unvaccinated dominate headlines.

Underscoring how widespread the virus is, the White House said late Monday that Mr. Biden had been in close contact with a staff member who later tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer spent about 30 minutes around the president on Air Force One on Friday on a trip from Orange, South Carolina, to Philadelphia. The staffer, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive earlier Monday, Psaki said.

President Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, South Carolina, on December 17, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Psaki said Mr. Biden has tested negative twice since Sunday and will test again on Wednesday. Citing guidance from the CDC, Psaki said Biden didn't need to quarantine and would continue with his regular schedule.



There are 40 million eligible but unvaccinated American adults. Efforts to increase vaccination rates have struggled to overcome a series of political, social and cultural divides. Psaki said the president plans to appeal to survival instincts.



"Our health experts assess that you are 14 times more likely to die of COVID if you have not been vaccinated versus vaccinated," she said Monday.



Scientists say Omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including Delta. It has already become the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of new infections last week.

Early studies suggest that the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an Omicron infection but that even without the extra dose, vaccination should still largely protect people from serious sickness or death.

In New York City, nearly 42,600 people citywide tested positive from Wednesday through Saturday — compared with fewer than 35,800 in the entire month of November. The city has never had so many people test positive in such a short period of time since testing became widely available; there's no clear picture of how many people got the virus during the city's first surge in the spring of 2020.