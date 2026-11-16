Biden library nears site decision as fundraising lags

The foundation building Joe Biden's presidential library is nearing a decision on a site in Delaware, as it tries to gain fundraising momentum after bringing in less than $1.5 million in 2025, according to sources familiar with the planning and a copy of its most recent tax filing obtained by CBS News.

The Joe and Jill Biden Presidential Library Foundation spent about $2.1 million last year, mostly on staff, consultants and legal fees, running a deficit of around $600,000, according to the filing. The document, which covers the foundation's first full calendar year and does not cover 2026 activity, was submitted to the IRS and has not been made public.

Board members met last week to discuss the library, and an announcement on the site is expected in the next couple of months, the sources said. In 2026, the foundation stepped up its fundraising, securing several multimillion-dollar donations, including two $5 million gifts, one of the sources said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning and fundraising.

Last week, the Biden library foundation added five new board members, an official for the foundation said. They include Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, Biden's former ambassador to Brazil and a longtime Democratic fundraiser; Bijan Sabet, a venture capitalist who served as his ambassador to the Czech Republic; event planner Bryan Rafanelli; Wilmington nonprofit leader Logan Herring; and Annie Tomasini, a former White House deputy chief of staff who will remain the group's co-executive director.

The official for the foundation declined to share an estimate of the expected cost of the library, but said the group expects to do so when it announces its site. It finished 2025 with about $3.4 million in net assets, the filing shows.

The fundraising push is an early test of Democratic donors' appetite for a project meant to further shape the legacy of Biden's presidency and a political career that spanned more than half a century. Biden is out with a memoir, "Promise Me, America," to be published on Tuesday. He announced that he would be scaling back the book tour amid his cancer treatment.

Modern presidential centers cost hundreds of millions of dollars and rely on large checks from individual and corporate donors. The foundation is now courting donors after a midterm cycle that drew heavily from ultra-wealthy Democrats.

The nonprofit's fundraising pace stands in stark contrast to President Trump's library foundation, which has already raised tens of millions of dollars, including from media and tech companies that settled lawsuits with him. That includes large donations from Meta, Elon Musk's X, and Paramount, which paid $16 million over the editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. (Paramount reached the settlement before its merger with Skydance Media. The combined company, Skydance, is CBS News' parent company.)

The official for the Biden library foundation said it wasn't actively fundraising in 2025, describing it as a "building and infrastructure year." The money for this came from Biden's presidential inaugural committee, his transition fund and two individual donors whom the foundation official declined to name also made unsolicited donations.

The filing shows the foundation paid about $250,000 last year to consultants for "fundraising counsel." This was meant to lay the groundwork for its fundraising push in 2026, including a feasibility study on its donor base and advice on how to structure its fundraising team, the official for the foundation said.

Biden, who served one term, waited until the final weeks of his presidency to set up a library foundation, while several predecessors began theirs during their second terms. The foundation was incorporated in December 2024 and listed $4 million in contributions, which the foundation official described as seed money, on its first tax filing.

By comparison, former President Barack Obama's foundation was formed in early 2014, nearly three years before he left office, and raised $5.4 million that year, even as Obama capped donations at $1 million and did not solicit publicly. It raised a staggering $232 million in 2017, his first year after leaving the White House. Former President George W. Bush's foundation raised $27.5 million from 2006 to 2008, while he was still in office, and $152 million in 2009.

The Biden library foundation did not receive tax-exempt status from the IRS until March 2025, about two months after Biden left office. It announced its board in September of that year and said the library would be in his home state of Delaware.

Some of Biden's close allies have privately been frustrated with Democratic donors for not proactively reaching out to support his library, according to a source familiar with the matter. That frustration has grown amid reports of the haul by President Trump's library, which includes $50 million from SoftBank, the Japanese investment giant.

Biden has "never been a good fundraiser, even when he was in the Senate," the source said. Former first lady Jill Biden is expected to help out on fundraising while also caring for Biden as he gets treated for prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, they added.

An official for the Biden library foundation said it is "not comparing" itself to Mr. Trump's library. "We're running very different types of organizations," the official said.

Mr. Trump's library is facing scrutiny from Democrats, who take control of Congress in January and have vowed to investigate its finances. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has said donors "will have to answer to a new majority in Congress," opened an inquiry over the summer into SoftBank's donation — which came two months before the Trump administration announced a federal land lease for a SoftBank data center in Ohio.

The Energy Department has said the lease was signed in February and that a local group first proposed the project in October 2024. SoftBank referred CBS News to its July statement confirming the donation, which said the company "is proud of its support for institutions dedicated to preserving American history while continuing its commitment to investing in America's future."

The Trump library foundation is also fundraising through a donation platform run by PublicSquare — a company whose board includes Donald Trump Jr., CBS News reported. The library foundation's trustees include Mr. Trump's son Eric and son-in-law Michael Boulos, corporate records filed in Florida show.

An official for the Biden library foundation said its staff has worked to ensure there are "no conflict issues," noting that no members of the Biden family, including the former president and Jill Biden, sit on its board. The board is chaired by Rufus Gifford, a prolific Democratic fundraiser and former ambassador to Denmark under Obama. The board also includes former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti, both of whom worked with Biden over a long stretch of his public life.

The tax filing shows that the Biden library foundation paid over $221,000 each in compensation to its co-executive directors, Tomasini and Anthony Bernal, a longtime senior adviser to Jill Biden. Their combined pay made up roughly a fifth of the foundation's spending last year.