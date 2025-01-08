President Biden says he will become a great-grandfather today

Biden visits New Orleans as authorities give new details about planning of New Year's attack

President Biden said he is set to become a great-grandfather on Wednesday with the birth of his eldest granddaughter's first child.

"I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God," Mr. Biden told USA Today in an interview at the White House on Sunday, explaining that his granddaughter is scheduled to have a Cesarean section on Wednesday.

Naomi Biden, the 31-year-old daughter of the president's son Hunter, announced her pregnancy in November in a social media post to mark Election Day. She married Peter Neal at the White House in 2022, the first time a president's grandchild was wed at the White House.

The president has seven grandchildren, whom he has often said he contacts daily.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the wedding of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden Neal on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, 2022 in Washington DC. Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images

The president's comments came as he was asked about his son Hunter, whom Mr. Biden pardoned last month, and his struggles with addiction. The president, along with detailing what went into his decision to pardon his son, outlined his son's work in art and engagement in prevention programs, saying, "he's doing really well, and family's doing well."

Naomi Biden, who has lived at the White House, testified last year in her father's defense in his federal gun trial.

The wide-ranging sit down interview came as Mr. Biden prepares to leave office later this month. The president said in the interview that he believes he could have won reelection against President-elect Donald Trump had he not opted to leave the race. But he acknowledged that he wasn't sure he would have the vigor to remain in office for another four years.

"So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?" Mr. Biden said.