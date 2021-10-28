Biden expected to meet with House Democrats before heading to Europe

President Biden is expected to meet with the House Democratic caucus meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before he leaves for Europe, multiple sources familiar with his plans told CBS News. The meeting could delay his departure to Joint Base Andrews, where he will take off for his trip to Europe.

Negotiations are ongoing among Senate Democrats for Mr. Biden's social spending plan, Build Back Better. Democratic lawmakers continued haggling over final details of the legislation on Wednesday, with the fate of a new paid family leave plan — a signature campaign pledge by Mr. Biden and congressional Democrats — in doubt amid opposition from Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

But Senate Democrats including Cory Booker and Patty Murray insisted that no final decision has been made about paid family leave, a provision supported by progressives as well as by a number of moderates. Mr. Biden said last week at a town hall that the proposal for 12 weeks of paid family leave might be trimmed to four weeks.

Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal told reporters outside the Capitol on Wednesday that over 40 members of her caucus would vote against the infrastructure bill, which has been approved by the Senate, if it came to the floor before the social spending plan is complete and agreed upon by Manchin and other Democratic holdout, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Mr. Biden and top White House aides met with House lawmakers Tuesday afternoon in a meeting where the president was described as a "master negotiator" who is "building momentum to get this done."

While the White House had hoped to have landed on a final bill before Mr. Biden went to Europe, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that they are preparing to continue talks while he is out of town. "There are phones on Air Force One and phones in Europe," Psaki said Tuesday.

Mr. Biden's first stop on the trip will be the Vatican, where he will meet with Pope Francis. Psaki said Wednesday that Mr. Biden, who is Catholic, and Pope Francis will discuss a "range of issues," including poverty, combating the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic." This will the fourth time Mr. Biden and the pope will meet.

Mr. Biden will then head to Rome for the Group of 20 summit of world leaders, and then on to Glasgow for the United Nations climate summit, known as COP26.