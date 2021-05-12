GOP senators to seek compromise in meeting with Biden, or "this is just a joke"

Much of Washington was focused this week on a closed-door meeting of House Republicans to oust one of its leaders and on President Biden's confab with the four top congressional leaders. But an Oval Office gathering scheduled for Thursday is perhaps the most critical event to watch this week – in terms of setting the capital's agenda for the next few months.

Five Republican senators – West Virginia's Shelley Moore Capito, Missouri's Roy Blunt, Wyoming's John Barrasso, Idaho's Mike Crapo and Pennsylvania's Pat Toomey – are visiting Mr. Biden to sort out whether there's any hope left for a bipartisan compromise on federal infrastructure spending. The White House invited the quintet because they're the top Republicans on committees overseeing spending, infrastructure, or transportation issues.

White House aides say the meeting, the second time this year the president has met personally just with a group of Republican senators, is part of aggressive congressional outreach that includes more than 500 conversations with lawmakers in both parties since the Biden administration began. Republicans say they expect the president to signal a willingness to truncate his ambitious $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill and $1.8 trillion education and childcare proposal. And everybody agrees there will be no final agreement yet.

"I'm encouraged there's room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that's solid and significant and a means by which to pay for it without dropping all of the burden on middle class and working-class people," Mr. Biden said Wednesday after meeting with congressional leaders.

Previewing Thursday's meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president's "only line in the sand is around inaction. And certainly, I don't think anyone anticipates, including the members attending, for this to be a definitive meeting with an outcome where everything is signed and tied with a bow at the end."

Capito, the lead GOP negotiator on this subject, told reporters this week she hopes the meeting helps "narrow the focus on physical infrastructure," and that it will sustain "our mutually desired effect, which is to have a bipartisan bill."

A more skeptical Barrasso warned that if the president "is only looking to make a photo-op out of this in an effort to say he's trying to work with Republicans that's not what we're looking for. We're looking for a solution that will help our nation move forward."

A senior Senate Republican aide was more direct: "If they don't move on the number, then this is just a joke."

Mr. Biden's number hovers around $4 trillion and would be paid for by repealing corporate tax cuts enacted in 2017 and boosting taxes on the wealthiest of Americans. Capito has drafted a $568 billion counteroffer focused on traditional infrastructure projects – roads, rails, airports – that's backed by fellow Republicans but lacks details on how to pay for it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said Republicans are willing to go as high as $800 billion – still below the president's original proposal – and would prefer to pay for the projects with the existing federal gas tax and other user fees that would, for instance, be levied on people who drive electric vehicles. On Wednesday he left the White House saying that for now, Capito and the four senators joining her are taking the lead.

"Clearly, Senate Republicans are not interested in revisiting the 2017 tax bill," he said.

But Democrats would like to revisit it – signaling the gulf between the two sides remains wide.

Mr. Biden has raised doubts about user fees, saying too often "the burden falls on working class folks who are having trouble."

"This has to be a burden shared across the spectrum," he added.

If the president opts to scale back the broad focus of his plans, he will upset much of his own party, which is eager to pass a Biden plan that not only to fix the nation's roads and rails, but also bolsters the home healthcare industry, expand pre-kindergarten programs and uses federal spending to address racial inequities in city planning and housing policy.

But Mr. Biden has a record of cutting deals and of cutting out some of the bolder parts of his original proposals. Most recently, the White House didn't fight a ruling by the Senate's parliamentarian who said that plans to set a higher federal minimum wage – a major Democratic Party goal – couldn't be included in the American Rescue Plan, which ended up passing along party lines.

Senior aides in both parties, granted anonymity to speak frankly about the ongoing talks, agree talks are likely to stretch on for several more weeks, if not months, given the lack of urgency to act.

Republican aides said an important gauge will be some sense of how many Republican senators are willing to spend at least $800 billion and possibly more, if Democrats drop demands on raising taxes.

"In the next week we should be seeing a real shift from the White House and if we don't, it's futile," a senior Republican aide said. "If there's a real appetite for this, show us."

Jack Turman and Corey Rangel contributed to this report.