Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as the incoming administration takes shape

Washington — With the inauguration of the nation's 46th president fast approaching, President-elect Joe Biden has spent the weeks after the election preparing to take the helm of the federal government.

In addition to rolling out objectives to combat the coronavirus pandemic in his first 100 days in office, the president-elect has started filling out key positions in his administration, naming nominees that, if confirmed, will serve in his Cabinet, and appointees to top positions in his White House.

To date, Mr. Biden has announced or is expected to reveal more than a dozen nominees to serve in key roles throughout the federal government, first rolling out his picks to serve on his national security and foreign policy teams, followed by those who will help executive his economic and health agendas. Several crucial posts, however, remain unfilled, including who will serve as attorney general.

Mr. Biden has praised his Cabinet as one of "firsts," with nine of his nominees poised to break barriers if they are confirmed by the Senate.

"By the end of this process, this Cabinet will be the most representative of any Cabinet in American history," Mr. Biden said Wednesday. "We'll have more people of color than any Cabinet ever. We'll have more women than any Cabinet ever. We'll have a Cabinet of barrier-breakers. A Cabinet of firsts."

Here are the people Mr. Biden has tapped to serve in the top ranks of his administration:

Cabinet



Vice President: Kamala Harris

White House chief of staff: Ron Klain

Agriculture: Tom Vilsack

Defense: Retired General Lloyd Austin

Energy: Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm

Health and Human Services: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas

Housing and Urban Development: Congresswoman Marcia Fudge of Ohio

Interior: Deb Haaland

State: Tony Blinken

Transportation: Pete Buttigieg

Treasury: Janet Yellen

Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough

Cabinet-Level

Council of Economic Advisers: Cecilia Rouse

Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden

Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines

U.S. Trade Representative: Katherine Tai

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Environmental Protection Agency: Michael Regan

Unfilled

Commerce

Education

Justice Department

Labor

CIA

Small Business Administration