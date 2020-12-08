Biden to nominate Marcia Fudge to lead Department of Housing and Urban Development

Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, two people familiar with the decision tell CBS News.

If confirmed, Fudge, who represents parts of Cleveland and Akron and is a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, would be the second Black woman to lead the department. Patricia Roberts Harris held the job under Jimmy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to be a member of the United States Cabinet.

The formal announcement is expected later this week. Biden-Harris transition aides didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Fudge currently serves on the Committee on House Administration, House Committee on Agriculture and House Committee on Education and Labor.

Her departure from Congress would mean a special election in Ohio's 11th District. Fudge has represented that district since 2008.