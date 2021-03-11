How to watch Biden's prime-time address to mark COVID-19 anniversary

President Joe Biden will be giving his first prime-time address Thursday to mark one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

On January 19, Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked 400,000 American deaths from COVID-19 with a solemn service at the Lincoln Memorial. There have now been over 520,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

How to watch President Biden's prime-time address

What : President Biden delivers his first prime-time address, marking one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic

: President Biden delivers his first prime-time address, marking one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Thursday, March 11, 2021 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. TV: CBS broadcast stations

"To heal, we must remember. It's hard, sometimes, to remember. But that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Mr. Biden said in brief remarks at the time, before taking a moment of silence before the array of lights set up alongside the pool.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that Mr. Biden will "discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered."

On March 11, 2020, in addition to the WHO declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, then-President Trump gave a prime-time address from the Oval Office, announcing a travel ban from Europe while the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Capitol Hill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,400 points amid fears of a shutdown and the NBA suspended its season after player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also announced that night that they had tested positive.