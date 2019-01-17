Betty White turns 97: Here's how she stays hip

Betty White is how old? The actress turned 97 on Thursday, and after seven decades in show business, she's still making us laugh. From "Mary Tyler Moore" and "The Betty White Show" to "Golden Girls" to "Hot In Cleveland," the actress has always been funny, feisty and full of energy.

At the age of 90, she told the Vancouver Sun her secret to staying so young. "I'm not only blessed with good health, but good energy," she said. "I can credit my folks for the genes that put that together. I'm not trying to be any younger. I'm not lying about my age. If I were lying about my age, I would say I was 89."

Here are five times the golden girl proved she's still young at heart – even well into her 90s.

1. She retweeted Ryan Reynolds

In May 2018, the Hollywood hunk posted a "Golden Girls" parody video to promote his new film, "Deadpool 2." White, who played Rose Nylund in the classic '80s sitcom, retweeted the viral video, which played the "Golden Girls" theme song over the "Deadpool 2" trailer.

To everyone seeing #deadpool2 this weekend: Thank You For Being A Friend. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/I6Tz3Nawsx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 25, 2018

2. She's a social media influencer

For Super Bowl LII, Tide worked with a number of celebrity influencers to promote their brand. White joined Drew Brees, Antonio Brown, Danica Patrick and Isaiah Mustafa in the social media campaign. The star's tweets were in conjunction with TV spots that ran during the big game.

3. She's still cracking jokes

White's work was honored during the 70th Emmy Awards in September 2018. During her speech, the honoree joked about her age. "Somebody said something the other day [about how I'm] the first lady of Television, and I took it as a compliment," White said. "Then I heard her say to her daughter, 'Yeah, first lady – she's that old! She was the first one way, way back.'"

"It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you," White said. "I wish they did that at home." She also thanked Lorne Michaels for all the things he had done with her – then corrected herself, "I mean for me!"

Betty White, Kate McKinnon, and Alec Baldwin onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

4. She "dabs"

When the Carolina Panthers made it to Super Bowl L, White revealed a secret on Twitter – she taught quarterback Cam Newton everything he knows. Newton, who is known for his dancing, often "dabs" – and so does White. She posted a video of herself dabbing on Twitter, claiming she taught Newton the dance move.

It is unclear if White has kept up on dancing trends enough to know how to "floss."

5. She has celebrity crushes

In 2016, White told James Corden who her celebrity crush was. While appearing on "The Late Late Show," White said for her 94th birthday she was "going to celebrate with Robert Redford."

"He doesn't know that, and I think he's out of the country, but I'm going to celebrate with him," White joked.