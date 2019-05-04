Beto O'Rourke tweets in support of Pete Buttigieg after homophobic remarks

After reportedly being interrupted several times during a campaign stop in Texas, presidential contender Pete Buttigieg got some support from one of his 2020 challengers: Beto O'Rourke. The former Texas Congressman tweeted in support of Buttigieg Friday night after the South Bend, Indiana, mayor was interrupted by protesters during a speech at the Dallas County Democratic Party dinner.

According to CNN reporter DJ Judd, one demonstrator yelled, "Repent!" and another said, "Marriage is between a man and a woman!"

"Texans don't stand for this kind of homophobia and hatred," O'Rourke wrote Friday, tweeting a video of a demonstrator shouting during Buttigieg's event.

"Mayor Pete, we are grateful you came to Texas and hope to see you and Chasten back again soon," O'Rourke added.

The message was retweeted more than 4,000 times and had over 30,000 likes by Saturday morning, with many followers calling O'Rourke "classy" for reaching out to his competition in a moment of sincerity on the campaign trail.

Protests have become somewhat of a common occurrence at Buttigieg's campaign stops. During a two-day swing through Iowa last month, Buttigieg was interrupted by protesters at two events with Iowa Democrats, with demonstrators questioning the openly-gay mayor's Episcopalian faith.

Buttigieg, meanwhile, has not been shy about addressing his sexuality or his devout faith on the campaign trail. The mayor has called marriage equality a moral issue, and said his marriage of two years to his husband Chasten has made him a "better human being" and moved him "closer to God."