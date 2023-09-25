We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we grow older, it becomes increasingly important to secure our future and ensure we'll be financially stable during retirement. One way to do this is by investing in gold bars and coins.

Gold has long been considered a low-risk option for both young and old investors alike, helping them diversify their portfolios and protect against losses from riskier assets. And for older investors seeking to preserve their retirement savings, buying a strategic amount of gold bars and coins can be a great choice.

That said, as with any investment, timing plays a role in your success. And while gold can be a smart investment at any time, there are some times when it can be especially lucrative.

The best times for seniors to buy gold bars and coins

The following times are when gold bars and coins really shine.

During economic downturns

When there's an economic crisis, stocks, bonds and other investment vehicles tend to take a hit. However, history has shown that gold prices typically rise as investors turn to the precious metal in these times to protect their wealth. This makes periods of economic turmoil an ideal time for seniors to buy gold bars and coins.

When interest rates are low

Gold does not pay interest or dividends, making it less attractive to investors seeking passive income when interest rates are high. However, when interest rates are low, gold becomes more attractive because these investors are willing to forego interest earnings for the security that gold provides. And once you're in your senior years, your investment strategy should focus more on wealth preservation than wealth generation through more volatile assets.

When the U.S. dollar is weak

Gold has an inverse relationship with the U.S. dollar. That means when the dollar is weak, gold prices tend to rise, and vice versa. This presents an excellent opportunity for seniors to buy gold bars and coins as a way to preserve their purchasing power at a time in their lives when their income may be limited.

When inflation is elevated

Inflation can erode the value of your investments, including stocks and bonds. However, gold has long been considered a hedge against inflation, retaining its power if not becoming more valuable as other assets decline. As a result, buying gold bars and coins while inflation is high can help you hang onto more of your hard-earned investment dollars.

The bottom line

Buying gold bars and coins can be an excellent strategy for seniors aiming to protect their wealth in their golden years. And while the situations mentioned above are all great times to add this precious metal to your portfolio, it can be a smart investment for seniors at any time. A financial advisor can help you determine the best way to add gold to your portfolio to achieve your retirement goals.