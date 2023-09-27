We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Term life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that covers you for a specific period of time — usually between 10 and 30 years. It can be a good choice if you want coverage for a specific, time-constricted period (maybe until the kids leave the house or your mortgage is paid off) or if you want the lowest-cost life insurance possible.

It's true: Term life insurance is usually much more affordable than whole life insurance, but not every policy is created equal.

Best term life insurance companies 2023

Here are some of the best term life insurance companies, broken down into five categories.

Best for cost: Haven Life

If you're looking for the lowest-cost term life insurance policy, Haven Life could be your answer. We pulled sample pricing from several insurers (33-year-old female from Texas, $500,000 in coverage, 20-year term), and Haven Life claimed the lowest cost of all, at just $21.67 per month.

Haven Life's term life insurance policies go up to $3 million, and policies under $1 million don't require a medical exam. The company also has excellent customer reviews, with a 4.6 rating on Trustpilot and a 4.1 rating on Google.

Best for customer satisfaction: Ladder

For top-notch service, look to Ladder, which boasts a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot. A whopping 95% of customers give their experience either four or five stars.

The company also offers a unique approach to term life insurance, allowing you to ladder up or down your coverage as your lifestyle and needs change. Coverage goes up to $1 million, and the process can be completed fully online.

Best for no-exam policies: Ethos

Don't want to submit to a medical exam? Ethos has you covered. The insurer offers no-exam life insurance up to $2 million, and you can even get same-day coverage.

Another nice perk? Ethos offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you're not happy with your policy or service, you'll get a refund in full. That's probably why their customer reviews are so high. The company currently has a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot and 4.6 stars on Google.

Best for same-day coverage: Bestow

Need coverage today? Look to Bestow, which offers instant coverage for anyone approved. The company also has 4.5 stars on Trustpilot, indicating excellent customer service, and its premiums are among the lowest we found, too, with a monthly cost of just under $25 per month for our sample customer.

Bestow's term life insurance policies come in 10-, 20-, and 30-year terms and go up to $500,000 in coverage.

Best overall: State Farm

State Farm is a good choice if you want affordable, flexible term life insurance. The company allows you to pay monthly or annually (for a slight discount), and you can choose between 10- and 30-year terms.

There's also the option to convert your term life policy into a whole life insurance policy once your term is over, and there are specialty products like "Return of Premium" policies, which guarantee you'll get your premiums back if they're not used by the end of your term, and "Instant Answer" policies, which give you $50,000 in coverage the same day you apply.

Shop around



