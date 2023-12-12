We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The last 18 months or so have been rough for borrowers. That's due, in large part, to inflation, which led the Federal Reserve to hike its benchmark rate to a 22-year high. And that, in turn, led borrowing rates to skyrocket. These days, if you want to borrow money, you're going to pay a lot more in interest than you would have just a few years ago. So, many would-be borrowers are opting to sit on the sidelines instead.

But while borrowers may want to wait out today's high-rate environment, there's one group that may want to take advantage of today's elevated rates: savers. Right now, there are lots of good options for earning big interest returns on your savings, including high-yield savings accounts to certificates of deposit (CDs) — both of which offer above-average rates.

However, if you're planning to open one of these accounts, you may want to move quickly. The most recent Labor Department report shows that inflation cooled in November, and many experts expect interest rates to decline at some point in 2024. But if you make your move now to lock in a top rate on a short- or long-term CD, you won't have to worry about how future interest rate fluctuations could impact your earnings. And you can start by considering the best short- and long-term CD options outlined below.

The best short- and long-term CDs to open in December 2023

There are lots of CD options to choose from this month, no matter what CD term you're looking for:

The best short-term CDs to open in December 2023

West Town Bank & Trust 6-month CD – 5.88% APY: This 6-month CD from West Town Bank & Trust has a $10,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal fee is equal to three months of interest

This 6-month CD from TotalDirectBank has a $25,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal fee is equal to one month of interest Limelight 1-year CD — 5.75% APY: This 1-year CD from Limelight has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal fee is equal to 90 days of interest

The best long-term CDs to open in December 2023

Workers Credit Union 3-year CD — 5.50% APY: This 3-year CD from Workers Credit Union has a $500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal fee is equal to 50% of the interest that would have been earned

The bottom line

If you're trying to maximize the returns on your savings, you may want to make your move now. There are plenty of good CD options to choose from, whether you're looking for a short- or long-term CD. But the key is to avoid procrastinating. Today's economic environment is uncertain, and it's tough to predict whether rates will remain where they are or decline slightly in the future. But if you lock in a rate on a CD now, you're guaranteed to earn interest at the same rate for the full CD term, which is a big benefit for most savers.