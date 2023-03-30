Best of CBS Deals: Our readers' favorite sale-priced picks

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Solawave

Solawave anti-aging skincare wand: $50 off

Amazon

This magical skincare wand from Solawave comes with red light therapy and microcurrent pulse technology to help tighten, lift, rejuvenate, depuff and more -- and right now, you can get it 33% off. It provides therapeutic warmth and facial massage and can give you real results if used 10-15 minutes a day, three to five times a week. It's USB rechargeable, has a one-year warranty and is currently $50 off on CBS Deals.

There's a reason this wand is a CBS Deals bestseller. It's like having multiple expensive cosmetic procedures right at your disposal, and it's only $100 right now. If you want to look vibrant, youthful and radiant, don't miss out on this Solawave anti-aging skincare wand deal.

Solawave anti-aging skincare wand with red light therapy and microcurrent, $100 (down from $150)

Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddle: 22% off

Rokne via CBS Deals

Want to play America's fastest-growing sport? CBS Deals is offering big savings up to 50% off on select pickleball products from Rokne, a family-owned pickleball brand who believes in "pickleball for all." The Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddles are available in a variety of colors and styles. It's a medium-weighted paddle, which is a great choice for pickleball beginners, and is engineered to give you balance and control with each hit of the ball. The ProGrit textured fiberglass surface gives extreme friction and an enhanced spin rate so that you can get that perfect shot.

You'll also love the vibration-absorbing honeycomb core technology for a consistent feel while playing and a comfortable, breathable grip that lets you play longer without your hands getting sore.

Rokne Curve Classic pickleball paddle, $70 (down from $90)

And in case you really want to get serious about playing pickleball, you can get the ultimate big tournament set from Rokne for 36% off right now. It comes with two Curve Carbon X paddles, a vegan leather tournament bag, two replacement grips and two pickleballs so that you can dominate your friends and family members with one of America's most popular sports.

Rokne Carbon X pickleball paddle and bag tournament set, $350 (down from $550)

Rush Charge Comet: 25% off

Rush Charge via CBS Deals

The Rush Charge Comet with 3,200 mAh can keep all your devices fully charged when you're on the go -- without cords. It has rechargeable nano battery technology. It's a universal cable-free charger that has charging ports for Apple lightning, type-C or micro-USB devices. It's even pre-charged out of the box. It gives you 25 hours of talk time or 15 hours of internet usage on your smartphone or tablet and can charge video game controllers, Bluetooth speakers or ear buds.

Rush Charge Comet portable universal charger, $53 (down from $70)

Kyvan 5-pack variety gourmet sauces: $42

Kyvan via CBS Deals

Kyvan's gourmet sauces are flying off the CBS Deals shelves. They contain premium natural ingredients and are gluten-free, GMO-free, MSG-free and made without synthetic preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. Want the variety pack? You'll get Kyvan honey apple salsa, honey apple BBQ sauce, cherry apple BBQ sauce, sweet potato BBQ sauce and sweet potato vinaigrette salad dressing.

Kyvan 5-pack variety gourmet sauces, $42 (down from $60)

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes 32-piece set: marked down 40%

Greenboxes via CBS Deals

The beloved Debbie Meyer Greenboxes are reusable food storage containers that are made with Debbie Meyer's own Food Fresh System technologies. They're BPA-free, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe. Best of all, these Greenboxes keep food fresh for longer -- extending the life of your fruits, vegetables, herbs, baked goods and snacks.

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes 32-piece set, $17 (down from $28)

Air Whirl crisper lid: $33



Air Whirl via CBS Deals

You can save space and money by turning your pan into an air fryer -- all thanks to this Air Whirl Crisper lid with a flat rack. The turbo fan in this lid circulates the air in your pan, turning it into a convention oven with even heat so that you can bake, air-fry and reheat food to a crisp perfection, all marked with a built-in thermometer so you can get it to the right temperature. The expandable crisping tray elevates food to give you even more airflow in your pan. Plus, this steel-and-tempered glass lid is compact, durable, portable and can store almost anywhere.

It fits most pots and pans - just try it out.

Air Whirl crisper lid, $33 (down from $60)

CleanLight Air Pro: marked down 58%



CleanLight

This portable, battery-powered air purifier isn't confined to just one little section of your home. You can take it with you anywhere and be certain that the air quality will be drastically improved wherever you are. The CleanLight Air Pro uses UV-C rays and negative ion technology to kill 99.99% of airborne pathogens and microorganisms, like mold, germs, viruses and bacteria.

The CleanLight Air Pro is also rechargeable and designed to easily fit into a cupholder for on-the-go air purifying experiences. The ultra-quiet fan is available in multiple speed settings for your convenience. Not to mention, the negative ion generator needs no filters -- it lasts for 20,000 hours, which is over 20 times longer than a traditional filter. Get this special offer now.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (down from $190)

Calming Heat by Sharper Image: $42

Sharper Image

This heated, weighted massaging pad features three heat settings and six vibration settings to help reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more, made with new and improved Sharper Image technology.

Get it now for 30% off.

Calming Heat by Sharper Image, $42 (reduced from $60)





