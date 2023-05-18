We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to home buying, spring and summer are the most active times of the year — and for good reason. The weather's warm, the kids are out of school and the days are longer, making it just a little less stressful to buy or sell a home.

A home warranty can also reduce stress for new homeowners. These cover the costs of common repairs around your house and can save you cash (sometimes a lot of it) should something go awry,

Are you considering a home warranty on your new property? Below we will break down the best home warranty companies to consider using now.

Best home warranty companies for 2023

Here are some of the best home warranty companies to choose from based on five categories. All quotes in this article used a 2,000-square-foot single-family home in Housto's 77386 ZIP code.

Best for roofs: Select Home Warranty

For roof coverage, your best bet is Select Home Warranty, which includes free roof coverage with every plan level. This covers leak repairs in occupied parts of the house, like your bedroom or living room, for example.

The basic plans start at $44 per month, but if you want both appliances and household systems coverage, you'll need the platinum plan, which runs $47.75 per month (the cheapest all-in plan on this list, according to our quotes). The company also offers unlimited covered repairs during your coverage term.

Best for HVACs: American Home Shield

American Home Shield takes the cake for HVAC coverage. Not only does its premium plan cover unlimited refrigerant, but it also throws in an annual HVAC tune-up to ensure your system is in good order.

Plans range from $39 per month to $69 per month and coverage goes up to $50,000. On the premium plan, you can get up to $7,000 in coverage per appliance.

Best for appliances: Liberty Home Guard

Liberty Home Guard is a good choice if you're looking for appliance coverage. Its appliance-only plan costs $49 per month, while its all-in policy is $60 per month.

Liberty's plans cover the same appliance repairs as other providers, but it also offers a slew of add-on appliance coverages as well. You can tack on coverage for higher-grade appliances or even appliance-specific coverage for things like hot water dispensers, wine coolers, second fridges, water filtration systems, water softeners and stand-alone freezers, just to name a few.

Best for price: America's 1st Choice Home Club

America's First Choice Home Club wins for lowest cost home warranty company. AFC's basic appliance plan starts at just $33, while its built-in household systems policy is just $41, according to our quote. AFC's all-in package, which includes appliances, systems, plumbing stoppages, fans, faucets, water heaters, and more, is only $53 per month.

Best for starter plans: Cinch

If you're new to the home warranty world, Cinch can be a good option. It offers customizable deductibles between $100 and $150, and prices range from $39 to $55 per month, depending on how much coverage you want. Cinch even includes up to a $500 reimbursement for your home insurance deductible (as long as you purchase the "Complete Home" plan).

Shop around for your home warranty coverage

Every company has different pricing strategies, so you should always compare several options when taking out a home warranty or insurance policy. If you're not sure which is best for your needs, you can also ask your real estate agent. They often recommend home warranties to clients and may be able to point you in the right direction.