When it comes to goals for the new year, a large number of Americans are putting an emphasis on improving their finances in 2024. And, it makes sense to get your finances in order at the start of a new year. After all, you can set yourself up for financial success by making the right choices with your money — and the sooner you get started, the better.

There are lots of ways you can do this, from investing in stocks, bonds or gold to putting your money in a CD with a top interest rate. But one of the easiest options is to move your savings from a regular savings account to a high-yield savings account. While high-yield and regular savings accounts function similarly, there's one big difference: the APY you can earn on your money.

Right now, traditional savings accounts currently offer an average rate of just 0.46%, while high-yield savings accounts offer rates that are much higher. But if you're going to make the effort to move your savings to a new account, it makes sense to try and maximize your potential earnings. And that starts with finding high-yield savings accounts with the top rates and account requirements that align with your finances.

22 best high-yield savings accounts for January 2024

If you're ready to start earning more interest on your money, there are lots of great high-yield savings accounts to consider this month, including:

BECU — 6.17% APY: This account has a $0 minimum opening deposit requirement; the 6.17% APY only applies to the first $500 deposited into the account; balances over $500 earn an APY of 0.50%; this account has no monthly maintenance fee

The bottom line

There's no reason to settle for the low rates offered by regular savings accounts. And, you don't have to rearrange your full financial picture to earn more returns on your money. By moving your savings to one of the top high-yield savings accounts outlined above, you can earn returns of 11 times (or more) on your money and start 2024 off on the right financial footing.