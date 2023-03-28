We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple appealing high-yield saving accounts to choose from in the current rate environment. Getty Images

Recent banking failures are contributing to a turbulent ride on the stock market. Making matters worse, rising interest rates are putting a damper on home sales and refinancing options.

However, higher interest rates aren't always bad news, as is the case with high-yield savings accounts (HYSAs). Interest rates on savings accounts are variable and usually track the federal funds rate, which is the target interest rate set by the Federal Reserve. As a result, the Fed's aggressive rate hike schedule is lifting the returns on these savings products, sparking a renewed interest among savers. Rates on high-yield savings accounts are exponentially higher than those that come with many traditional savings accounts.

As with most financial products or services, it helps to do your research in order to get the most value. High-yield savings accounts are no different. In this article we will break down some of your best high-yield savings account options, delivering the highest yields and other benefits.

Start exploring your high-yield savings account options online now to see how much more you could be earning.

Best high-yield savings accounts 2023

There are multiple attractive high-yield savings accounts currently available. Here are our picks:

Best for yield/interest rate: Bask Bank

You may see offers for accounts offering annual percentage yields (APYs) over 5%. Look closely, however, as these offers tend to be for money market accounts, which are similar to HYSAs but come with checkbooks and higher initial deposit requirements.

At the time of writing, Bask Bank's 4.45% APY is the highest we've seen among high-interest savings accounts. The account comes without a monthly fee or minimum balance requirements. The bank also offers a Mileage Savings Account that allows you to earn two American Airlines AAdvantage miles for every $1 you save annually.

Best for maintenance fees: LendingClub

While many banks charge monthly account fees, you can usually avoid them by maintaining a minimum balance or setting up a monthly direct deposit. LendingClub's high-yield savings account has no monthly maintenance fee and there's no minimum balance requirement other than the $100 needed to open the account. LendingClub's APY of 4.25% is considerably higher than the national average (0.37%) and is among the highest yields on the market.

You can easily explore your best high-yield savings account options here now or in the below table.

Best for minimum deposit: Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a 3.75% savings rate and doesn't require a minimum deposit. The bank also facilitates same-day transfers with other banks for deposits of $100,000 or less. As with most banks offering high yields, Marcus by Goldman Sachs is an online bank so you won't make deposits at a branch office. You can fund your account in one of four ways:

Transfer funds from another account

Automate deposits through direct deposit

Mail a check

Wire funds

Best for mobile banking: Capital One

Capital One's mobile app provides access to your accounts and other useful perks. You can track your balance and earnings from your high-yield savings account and maintain any other accounts you have with Capital One. You can also take a picture of a check to deposit funds into your account.

It's also possible to pair the app with Amazon Alexa so that you can check your balance and other account details via voice commands. The app also features Credit Wise, allowing you to monitor your TransUnion credit score for free.

Best for flexibility: Synchrony

Since online banks generally offer the best savings rates, you should be open to this style of banking. Generally, this means you won't have access to a branch office or ATMs. However, Synchrony Bank's high-yield savings account is one of the few that provide an optional ATM card to make withdrawals and other transactions.

Synchrony doesn't charge ATM fees, but you may incur them from the ATM operator. If another financial institution charges you a domestic ATM fee, Synchrony claims it will refund up to $5 per statement cycle.

Check your high-yield savings options here now to find the best account for you.

What about traditional banks?

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the national average rates for savings accounts are 0.37%. However, this average includes lower yields that come with standard savings accounts from traditional banks. The best high-yield savings accounts earn interest rates that can be up to 12 times higher than traditional bank accounts.

Most savers should have little trouble finding an account from a reputable financial institution with an APY of 4% or higher. Shop and compare banks for the best rates and remember to take fees and other terms and conditions into account.