It's always a good time to consider increasing your emergency fund. After all, you never know what could happen, and with a flush savings account, you'll be poised to weather any storm — economic or otherwise.

Fortunately, high-yield savings account interest rates are currently high, making it easier than ever to pad your savings. Other banks even offer cash bonuses for new customers — another great way to increase the amount you have stowed away.

Best banks for cash bonuses

Here are a few of the best banks currently available for cash bonuses, broken down by the cash offer, qualifications and expiration date.

Chase Private Client

If you have a large number of assets at another bank or brokerage, you might consider moving them over to a Chase Private Client account. This account offers the best bank cash bonus we found (by a long shot) and even comes with other valuable perks, like mortgage rate discounts and waived fees.

Cash offer : Up to $3,000

: Up to $3,000 How to qualify: You must deposit between $150,000 to $500,000 in your account within 45 days of opening it and maintain this balance or higher for 90 days.

You must deposit between $150,000 to $500,000 in your account within 45 days of opening it and maintain this balance or higher for 90 days. Expiration date: January 24, 2024

Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank is also one of the best banks for cash bonuses. It offers a variety of bank account options, as well as insurance, investments, credit cards and numerous loan programs. The bank has over 1,000 physical locations, located primarily in the Midwest.

Cash offer : $400 to $600

: $400 to $600 How to qualify: For Perks Checking ($400), you need to fund the account via direct deposit within 90 days of opening. For Platinum Perks ($600), you will need to fund the account with at least $25,000 in that time frame. Both accounts need to remain open for at least 90 days to qualify.

For Perks Checking ($400), you need to fund the account via direct deposit within 90 days of opening. For Platinum Perks ($600), you will need to fund the account with at least $25,000 in that time frame. Both accounts need to remain open for at least 90 days to qualify. Expiration date: February 7, 2024

PNC Bank

PNC Bank's cash bonus comes with its Virtual Wallet service, which combines your checking and savings accounts, allowing you to earn cash bonuses and interest on your balances. PNC also offers traditional bank accounts, high-yield savings accounts, mortgage loans, student loans, investment services, credit cards, business services and more.

Cash offer : $50 to $400

: $50 to $400 How to qualify: You'll need to deposit at least $500 into your virtual wallet by direct deposit to qualify for $50; $2,000 for a $200 bonus; and $5,000 for a $400 bonus.

You'll need to deposit at least $500 into your virtual wallet by direct deposit to qualify for $50; $2,000 for a $200 bonus; and $5,000 for a $400 bonus. Expiration date: December 31, 2023

BMO Harris

BMO Harris is a financial institution with locations across the Midwest. In addition to its savings and checking accounts, it also offers money market accounts, certificates of deposits, retirement accounts, credit cards, mortgages and a variety of loans and lines of credit.

Cash offer : $250 to $400

: $250 to $400 How to qualify: Open an account and set up direct deposit. You must have at least $4,000 in direct deposits for a $250 bonus and $7,500 in direct deposits for a $400 bonus. Both must be deposited within 90 days of opening the account.

Open an account and set up direct deposit. You must have at least $4,000 in direct deposits for a $250 bonus and $7,500 in direct deposits for a $400 bonus. Both must be deposited within 90 days of opening the account. Expiration date: May 3, 2024

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is a nationally known bank that offers everything from investment services and business banking to mortgages, car loans and more. In addition to the checking account cash bonus noted below, the bank also offers up to a $525 savings bonus for qualifying new "Way2Save" accounts.

Cash offer : $300

: $300 How to qualify: Make a minimum $25 opening deposit. Make at least $1,000 in direct deposits within the first 90 days.

Make a minimum $25 opening deposit. Make at least $1,000 in direct deposits within the first 90 days. Expiration date: January 9,2024

SoFi

SoFi is an online bank that offers checking and savings accounts, personal loans, student loans, mortgages, insurance, credit cards, and investment options, among other services. Its high-yield savings account currently offers a 4.60% annual percentage yield (APY).

Cash offer : Up to $300

: Up to $300 How to qualify: Receive at least one direct deposit of $1,000 or more for a $50 bonus and $5,000 or more for a $300 bonus.

Receive at least one direct deposit of $1,000 or more for a $50 bonus and $5,000 or more for a $300 bonus. Expiration date: June 30, 2024

Shop around

Shop around

As you can see, cash bonuses and other perks can vary quite a bit from one bank to the next, so if you're looking for a strategic way to pad your savings, it pays to shop around. Just be sure to take any fees or other costs into consideration before transferring your cash.