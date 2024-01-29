We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The right 9-month CD account could help you meet your savings goals a lot faster than you otherwise would have. Getty Images

Finding ways to maximize your interest returns is easy right now. For example, in today's high-rate environment, it's easy to find top rates on everything from high-yield savings accounts to certificate of deposit accounts (CDs). In fact, there are high-yield savings accounts offering rates above 5% today and CDs offer rates that are just as high (or, in some cases, higher) than what's available with high-yield savings accounts.

What may not be as simple, however, is finding the right CD term for your specific needs. After all, when you open a CD, you commit to leaving your money in the account until it matures in return for a fixed interest rate on your money. And, if you need to access it before the term is over, you'll typically have to pay an early withdrawal penalty to do so. So, it's important to find a CD that offers a term that aligns with your goals and needs.

For many savers, that means finding a balance between a shorter CD term and a high rate on their money. And, the good news is that it's relatively simple to find a short-term CD with a high rate today. Because of the unique rate environment we're in, many short-term CDs offer top rates compared to longer-term CDs — and 9-month CDs are no exception. And, if you're considering a CD with a 9-month term, the following options are some of the best on the market to consider right now.

14 best 9-month CD rates right now (up to 6.09% APY)

Don't miss out on the top 9-month CD rates available to you. Consider the following options before opening an account:

This CD has a NASA Federal Credit Union — 5.70% APY: This CD has a $10,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 182 days of dividends on the withdrawn amount.

This CD has a $10,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 182 days of dividends on the withdrawn amount. Greenwood Credit Union — 5.50% APY: This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to six months of interest.

This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to six months of interest. All In Credit Union — 5.38% APY: This CD has a $100,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; a penalty may be assessed for early withdrawal; a lower rate of 5.33% is available for 9-month CD accounts with an opening deposit of at least $1,000.

This CD has a $100,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; a penalty may be assessed for early withdrawal; a lower rate of 5.33% is available for 9-month CD accounts with an opening deposit of at least $1,000. EverBank — 5.35% APY: This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; a penalty may be assessed for early withdrawal.

This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; a penalty may be assessed for early withdrawal. Forbright Bank — 5.30% APY: This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to three to six months of interest.

This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to three to six months of interest. Synchrony Bank — 5.30% APY: This CD has no minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of simple interest at the current rate.

This CD has no minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of simple interest at the current rate. America First Credit Union — 5.30% APY: This CD has a $500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 60 days of dividends.

This CD has a $500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 60 days of dividends. Marcus by Goldman Sachs — 5.30% APY: This CD has a $500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest on the original principal balance.

This CD has a $500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest on the original principal balance. Tab Bank — 5.27% APY: This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest on the amount withdrawn.

This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest on the amount withdrawn. Sallie Mae — 5.15% APY: This CD has a $2,500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest on the amount withdrawn.

This CD has a $2,500 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest on the amount withdrawn. Ally Bank — 5.15% APY: This CD has no minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 60 days of interest.

This CD has no minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 60 days of interest. CIBC Bank USA — 5.11% APY: This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 30 days of interest.

This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 30 days of interest. USAA Bank — 5.00% APY: This CD has a $1,000 minimum opening deposit requirement; the early withdrawal penalty is equal to 90 days of interest.

The bottom line

If you're a saver with your eye on a short-term CD, it may be worth considering today's top 9-month CD accounts. Not only do these accounts offer a term that's short enough to fit many savers' needs, but that 9-month term is also long enough to result in some hefty interest returns — especially if you deposit more than the minimum. As with any other financial move you make, though, just be sure that the accounts you're considering are a good fit with your goals — and that you can meet all of the requirements. That way you can reap all of the benefits offered to you by this type of CD in today's unusual rate environment.