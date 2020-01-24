Sanders says impeachment trial puts him at a disadvantage over other candidates

Senator Bernie Sanders said other Democratic candidates, including Joe Biden, have an advantage while he attends the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, Sanders acknowledged that it's "disappointing" to be at the trial, instead of meeting with voters in Iowa.

"Do you think it places Biden at an advantage over you?" O'Donnell asked.

"Politically in the last week or so of the campaign, yeah, I think it does. I mean, he and others, not just Biden, are able to go out, talk to people. That's really important," Sanders said.

The Vermont senator also acknowledged that it's important to attend the trial, saying, "I am accepting my constitutional responsibility."

O'Donnell also asked Sanders about Hillary Clinton, his former rival leading up to the 2016 election. In a documentary about her life, Clinton said "nobody likes" Sanders, and called him a "career politician."

"I am sorry for what Secretary Clinton had to say. I know she said that nobody likes me, right? I mean, this is not the kind of rhetoric that we need right now when we are trying to bring the Democratic Party together to defeat the most dangerous president in American history," Sanders said.

