BERNARD GOLDBERG color>

Correspondent

CBS Newssize>

Bernard Goldberg has contributed to many broadcasts and reported on a wide variety of issues and subjects since joining CBS News in 1972.

While he was a correspondent for Eye To Eye With Connie Chung, Goldberg won an Ohio State Award for his Eye to Eye report on the decline of civilization in the last 30 years. He also hosted the acclaimed "Don't Blame Me," a one-hour primetime Eye to Eye special that explored the trend in American culture towards refusing to take responsibility for one's actions.

Goldberg was a cornerstone of the CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours (1988-1992). He was named a special correspondent for the broadcast in March 1989, having served as a staff correspondent since its premiere in January 1988. Goldberg's work for 48 Hours earned him six Emmy Awards, an Ohio State Award, and a Sigma Delta Chi award. In all, he contributed more than 100 reports to 48 Hours.

In January 1992, Goldberg helped launch the CBS newsmagazine Street Stories. One of his segments, a report on an innocent man sentenced to life for purse-snatching, resulted in the man's release from prison. Goldberg also was a contributing correspondent to the CBS News primetime series Verdict, broadcast in the summer of 1991.

Goldberg has been a correspondent based in New York for the CBS Evening News With Dan Rather

