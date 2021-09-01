Arrest warrant issued for man who angrily confronted reporter covering storm on live TV

A reporter covering the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi was angrily confronted by a man on live television on Tuesday. Now, the suspect who interrupted the MSNBC broadcast is facing arrest.

Video of the incident shows NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reporting on the Gulfport coast when a man gets out of his white pickup truck and charges at him. "Report accurately," the man screams at Brewster, who moved away from the man and continued his report while the man kept shouting.

Man confronts NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. https://t.co/7Abw7BvQ2T pic.twitter.com/wZ2pQ7ZEhr — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 31, 2021

Many on social media praised Brewster for staying calm and professional even when the man got in his face.

The Gulfport Police Department released a press release asking the public for help identifying the man. He was later identified as Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio.

Warrants have been issued for Dagley's arrest and he will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, the Gulfport Police Department said in a press release posted on social media.

We would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley. pic.twitter.com/SFPJAekshn — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) August 31, 2021

Dagley is on probation for an incident in Ohio and since he traveled to Mississippi he may be in violation of his probation, police said. They believe he has left the area and is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The police department is asking anyone who knows of Dagley's whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

Gulfport police did not specify what the probation was for in Ohio, but Cleveland.com reports Dagley faced charges in a 2017 case for allegedly drilling holes in tanks of toxic chemicals at a business he used to own.